Neha Kakkar Gives A Glimpse Of Her Day In Maldives (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023

Playback singer Neha Kakkar shared several photos on Instagram to give a glimpse of her exotic Maldives vacation

For her day out in Maldives, Neha wore a grey turtleneck full-sleeve bodysuit

In the photos, the singer is seen posing on a swing on the beach

Neha completed her beach look with a black and red floral shrug and quirky sunglasses

"A day in the Maldives waters 🫶🏼" Neha captioned her post on Instagram

A couple of days back, Neha revealed that she is in Maldives with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and other family members

Neha has been a part of the entertainment for nearly 17 years. She made her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in the film Meerabai Not Out and rose to fame with the Cocktail song Second Hand Jawaani

