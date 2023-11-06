Neha Kakkar Gives A Glimpse Of Her Day In Maldives (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023
Playback singer Neha Kakkar shared several photos on Instagram to give a glimpse of her exotic Maldives vacation
For her day out in Maldives, Neha wore a grey turtleneck full-sleeve bodysuit
In the photos, the singer is seen posing on a swing on the beach
Neha completed her beach look with a black and red floral shrug and quirky sunglasses
"A day in the Maldives waters 🫶🏼" Neha captioned her post on Instagram
A couple of days back, Neha revealed that she is in Maldives with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and other family members
Neha has been a part of the entertainment for nearly 17 years. She made her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in the film Meerabai Not Out and rose to fame with the Cocktail song Second Hand Jawaani
Thanks For Reading!