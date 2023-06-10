Trouble In NehuPreet's Paradise? Rohanpreet Singh's Absence At Neha Kakkar's Birthday Raises Eyebrows

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar celebrated her 35th birthday on June 6 with her friends and family members and it was surely one hell of a party! While celebs like cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree were seen having a ball at the bash, Neha's husband Rohanpreet Singh was nowhere to be seen, which led to netizens raising eyebrows.

Neha celebrated her birthday with her parents, sister Sonu Kakkar, and other friends, and she hosted a tea party for everyone.

Not just that, but the group was also seen dancing and making reels, and several photos and videos have gone viral on the internet.

Trouble in Neha-Rohanpreet's paradise?

However, netizens were quick to point out that Rohanpreet was missing from his wife's birthday bash. Not just that, but he did not even post any birthday wish for Neha on his social media handle.

The otherwise much-in-love couple maintained radio silence on each other on Neha's birthday and netizens wondered if all was well between Neha and Rohanpreet.

"But where is Rohanpreet?" a fan commented under Neha's birthday post. Another user wrote under Rohanpreet's post: "Areee kisi ney notice kiya rohanprit neha n birthday celebration mein bhi nai tha and birthday par koi post nai is everything is ok between them???"

"Have u forgotten Neha’s birthday??? Bcz u didn’t update any post or any story of her birthday," another user asked.

Neha-Rohanpreet's love story

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony on October 24, 2020. Despite Rohanpreet being about six years younger to Neha, the two are very much in love and are often seen indulging in social media PDA.

Interestingly, Neha and Rohanpreet first met during the shoot of their song 'Nehu Ka Vyah', and that is when they fell in love and decided to actually get married.

Neha had said in an interview that when they were shooting the song, she had no clue that it would come true for them some day. "It literally changed my life for the best," Rohanpreet had said.

