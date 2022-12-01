Neha Kakkar showers husband Rohanpreet Singh with kisses

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 01, 2022
Singer Neha Kakkar wished singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh on his birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post
Rohanpreet Singh turned 28 on December 1
On Instagram, Neha shared a series of photos with her husband while enjoying cute and happy moments with him
In the pics, both of them can be seen giving kisses to each other
"Happy Birthday to the Cutest boy in the world!!!! My Jaan. Mata rani Waheguru ji aapko humesha khushiyaan hi khushiyaan dein," Neha captioned the post
Rohanpreet and Neha twinned in black-white outfits at their home
The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary
The lovebirds tied the knot in October 2020 with a wedding ceremony in Delhi and reception in Chandigarh
They first met while shooting for a music video in August 2020 and fell head over heels in love with each other
The couple also released a song titled Nehu da vyah to celebrate their wedding
