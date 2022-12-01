Mumbai: Prateik Babbar, Madhur Bhandarkar visit Siddhivinayak temple ahead of India Lockdown release

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 01, 2022
Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar on Thursday visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor is awaiting the release of his film India Lockdown. The movie is all set to release on December 2, 2022
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The film also stars Aahana Kumra
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Film's director Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Shweta Basu Prasad also visited the temple to seek blessings
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actors were spotted in ethnic outfits outside the temple
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Inspired by true events, the film depicts four parallel stories and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic in India
Photo by Viral Bhayani
