Mumbai: Prateik Babbar, Madhur Bhandarkar visit Siddhivinayak temple ahead of India Lockdown release

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 01, 2022

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar on Thursday visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor is awaiting the release of his film India Lockdown. The movie is all set to release on December 2, 2022

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film also stars Aahana Kumra

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Film's director Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Shweta Basu Prasad also visited the temple to seek blessings

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actors were spotted in ethnic outfits outside the temple

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Inspired by true events, the film depicts four parallel stories and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic in India

Photo by Viral Bhayani

