In Pics: Swara Bhasker joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 01, 2022
Swara Bhasker joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday
The actress joined the procession in Ujjain
She was seen walking with Gandhi and engaging in conversation with him
AICC secretary Satyanarayan Patel welcomed Swara in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday
Swara was welcomed by Congress party workers with a bouquet
"Popular actress Swara Bhasker reached Indore today to support Rahul Gandhi in his fight for unity and equality in the country," Patel wrote
Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh
