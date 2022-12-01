In Pics: Swara Bhasker joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 01, 2022

Swara Bhasker joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday

The actress joined the procession in Ujjain

She was seen walking with Gandhi and engaging in conversation with him

AICC secretary Satyanarayan Patel welcomed Swara in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday

Swara was welcomed by Congress party workers with a bouquet

"Popular actress Swara Bhasker reached Indore today to support Rahul Gandhi in his fight for unity and equality in the country," Patel wrote

Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Find out More