Photos: Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2022

Actresses Rashami Desai and Akanksha Puri joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday

The actresses were seen walking with Gandhi as he is currently in the Maharashtra leg of his tour

Rashami and Akanksha joined Gandhi at Buldhana in Maharashtra

Akanksha shared a picture with Gandhi on her social media handles

Rashami and Akanksha too posed for a selfie

Accompanying them was Congress leader Aslam Shaikh

Rahul Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, before beginning the Maharashtra leg of the yatra last week

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Amol Palekar joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra
Find out More