Photos: Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2022
Actresses Rashami Desai and Akanksha Puri joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday
The actresses were seen walking with Gandhi as he is currently in the Maharashtra leg of his tour
Rashami and Akanksha joined Gandhi at Buldhana in Maharashtra
Akanksha shared a picture with Gandhi on her social media handles
Rashami and Akanksha too posed for a selfie
Accompanying them was Congress leader Aslam Shaikh
Rahul Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, before beginning the Maharashtra leg of the yatra last week
