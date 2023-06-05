Neha Kakkar Birthday: Singer's Mushy Moments With Husband Rohanpreet Singh

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Singer Neha Kakkar will celebrate her 35th birthday on June 6
Neha gained popularity through her appearances on various reality singing shows
On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some mushy pictures of the singer with her husband Rohanpreet Singh
Neha and Rohanpreet gained significant attention when they announced their relationship and eventually got married
They got married on October 24, 2020, in a grand ceremony attended by close family and friends
Since their marriage, Neha and Rohanpreet have collaborated on various music projects together, including songs like Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Ex Calling
They often share their adorable moments on social media, and their fans affectionately refer to them as #NehuPreet"
Rohanpreet participated in the singing reality show Rising Star in 2017
Neha also started her career by participating in the second season of Indian Idol. Her breakthrough came with the song Second Hand Jawaani from Cocktail
Since then, Neha Kakkar has lent her voice to numerous popular songs in Bollywood