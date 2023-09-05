Yaariyan 2 Duo Meezan Jafri, Pearl V Puri Risk Their Lives, Hang By Bus Window Without Safety Gear (WATCH)

Actors have often been seen going to lengths for their film, and now, Meezan Jafri and Pearl V Puri have taken it a notch higher as they were seen risking their lives for shooting a song in their upcoming film Yaariyan 2.

A video of Meezan and Pearl has now gone viral on the internet in which the two can be seen running behind a bus on a narrow lane and then jumping to latch on to its window without any harness or security gear.

They took the phrase 'no strings attached' to a whole new level as they shot for the song Saure Ghar for their upcoming flick, Yaariyan 2.

In the video, the two actors can be seen clinging on to the railings of the bus' window as the vehicle moved along a ghat.

Saure Ghar controversy

Meanwhile, the song Saure Ghar courted controversy after it was released by the makers, as the Sikh organisation Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) claimed that the Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) Kirpan was worn in an objectionable manner in a few scenes.

However, the makers of Yaariyan 2 then released a statement that the actor in the song was wearing a Khukri and a not a Kirpan. "We would like to clarify that the actor in the song is wearing a Khukri and not a Kirpan. In fact, the dialogues in the film make it explicitly clear it is a Khukri," they clarified.

"We want to emphasise our deep respect for religious sentiments. We understand the significance of all religions and are committed to ensuring that our work does not inadvertently cause any offense. Please be rest assured that we hold the highest regard for all faiths," the statement added.

About Yaariyan 2

Meanwhile, Yaariyan 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead opposite Pearl and Meezan. The film also features Warina Hussain and Priya Prakash Varrier.

Yaariyan 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 20 and promotions for the film are on in full swing.