Yaariyan 2 Actor Divya Khosla Kumar Breaks Down While Sharing How She Coped With Mother's Death

While Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, and Meezaan Jafri’s upcoming film Yaariyan 2 comes with a happy vibe, the film is also high on emotions. While the audiences have been loving the Vinay Sapru-Radhika Rao directorial, there are so many memories that these cousins by blood, and friends by choice have also been sharing during the film’s promotions.

As the team carries baggage of fun, recently, Divya tapped into an emotional aspect during the promotions. The actress broke down remembering her late mother during one of the interviews.

While sharing about how she dealt with losing a loved one, Divya said, “When I am busy in my work, it helps me deal with it better but when I go back home, I just burst out…”

After saying this Divya just couldn’t control her tears. Her mother passed away in July and since then the Yaariyan 2 actress has been posting some emotional messages over how much she misses her mom. Well, the loss is indeed unfathomable and only time can heal this loss for Divya.

Yaariyan 2 stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a T-Series film and Rao & Sapru Films production titled Yaariyan 2. The movie, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The film will hit the theatres on October 20, 2023.