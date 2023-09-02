 Yaariyan 2 Actor Divya Khosla Kumar Breaks Down While Sharing How She Coped With Mother’s Death 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYaariyan 2 Actor Divya Khosla Kumar Breaks Down While Sharing How She Coped With Mother’s Death 

Yaariyan 2 Actor Divya Khosla Kumar Breaks Down While Sharing How She Coped With Mother’s Death 

Divya said, “When I am busy in my work, it helps me deal with it better but when I go back home, I just burst out…”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Yaariyan 2 Actor Divya Khosla Kumar Breaks Down While Sharing How She Coped With Mother’s Death  |

While Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, and Meezaan Jafri’s upcoming film Yaariyan 2 comes with a happy vibe, the film is also high on emotions. While the audiences have been loving the Vinay Sapru-Radhika Rao directorial, there are so many memories that these cousins by blood, and friends by choice have also been sharing during the film’s promotions. 

Read Also
Yaariyan 2 Makers Issue Statement For Hurting Religious Sentiments: 'No Intent To...'
article-image

As the team carries baggage of fun, recently, Divya tapped into an emotional aspect during the promotions. The actress broke down remembering her late mother during one of the interviews. 

While sharing about how she dealt with losing a loved one, Divya said, “When I am busy in my work, it helps me deal with it better but when I go back home, I just burst out…”

After saying this Divya just couldn’t control her tears. Her mother passed away in July and since then the Yaariyan 2 actress has been posting some emotional messages over how much she misses her mom. Well, the loss is indeed unfathomable and only time can heal this loss for Divya. 

Yaariyan 2 stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a T-Series film and Rao & Sapru Films production titled Yaariyan 2. The movie, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The film will hit the theatres on October 20, 2023.

Read Also
Yaariyan 2 Makers REACT To Sikh Body SGPC's Claims For 'Objectionable' Kirpan Scenes: 'It Is A...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajinikanth's Jailer On OTT: When And Where To Watch

Rajinikanth's Jailer On OTT: When And Where To Watch

Tiger 3 FIRST Poster: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Go All Guns Blazing, Confirm Release Date

Tiger 3 FIRST Poster: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Go All Guns Blazing, Confirm Release Date

Masaba Gupta Says People Thought Dad Vivian Richards Left Her 'Hundreds Of Crores'

Masaba Gupta Says People Thought Dad Vivian Richards Left Her 'Hundreds Of Crores'

Yaariyan 2 Actor Divya Khosla Kumar Breaks Down While Sharing How She Coped With Mother’s Death 

Yaariyan 2 Actor Divya Khosla Kumar Breaks Down While Sharing How She Coped With Mother’s Death 

Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Sells 1.50 Lakh Tickets, Beats Salman Khan's Kisi Ka...

Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Sells 1.50 Lakh Tickets, Beats Salman Khan's Kisi Ka...