Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri & Pearl V Puri At Pink City Jaipur for Yaariyan 2 Promotions

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2023
The star-studded cast of 'Yaariyan 2', including Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri, are leaving their mark in the Pink City with their infectious charm and warmth.
Since the release of the teaser, the film has captured the hearts of the audience with its theme centered around the strong bond of cousins who are as close as friends.
As the first song "Saure Ghar" from the film dropped, the excitement skyrocketed, and the trio set out to explore the authenticity and beauty of Jaipur.
The stars visited a saree shop, a college, and iconic spots like the Patrika Gate. The people of Jaipur welcomed them with dhol beats and trumpets, showering them with love and cheers, especially from college students.
Meezaan and Pearl, playing brothers on screen, embraced the sibling camaraderie off-screen too. They even accompanied Divya Khosla Kumar for saree shopping, creating adorable moments.
Amid the vibrant city, Meezaan and Pearl grooved to the beats of "Saure Ghar," creating an atmosphere of pure joy and enthusiasm.
'Yaariyan 2' boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri, Yash Das Gupta, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari, and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, 'Yaariyan 2' is set to hit theaters on October 20, 2023, promising an exciting blend of relationships, drama, and entertainment.
