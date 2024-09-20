'Would Remove His Pants & Start...': Anita Hassanandani Shares Horrifying Eve-Teasing Experience With Rickshaw Driver At Age 9 (VIDEO)

'Would Remove His Pants & Start...': Anita Hassanandani Shares Horrifying Eve-Teasing Experience With Rickshaw Driver At Age 9 |

Anita Hassanandani, who is currently seen on the television serial Suman Indori as Devika Mittal, recently recalled a traumatic, eve-teasing experience during her school days. The actress revealed that the disturbing experience occurred when she was just 9 or 10 years old, outside her school in Khar, Mumbai.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Anita said, "When we were in school, mom used to give us 10 rupees to go in a rickshaw and while coming back, we used to come back walking. We would save that money to have samosa or something in the canteen. When we would come walking, there would be this rickshaw guy and it wasn't like once a week or every day."

Further, Anita stated that the rickshaw driver would stand in the same position, remove his pants and start touching himself there while giving them unsettling looks.

The actress shared that following the incident, they changed the route, but despite the change in route, they would still have the fear that the driver might still be following them, especially since it was an all-girls school.

"He knew the way and he also had a rickshaw, so we would get scared whenever there was a rickshaw around the school," added the actress.

"We have to be so alert. You are always a little scared and Bombay jaise seher mein aisa lagta hai; toh other cities and towns mein definitely aise lagta hoga. You are on high alert when you are walking alone on the road," she concluded.