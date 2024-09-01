Anita Hassanandani Reveals She Worked As Receptionist At Manoj Kumar's Office

Anita Hassanandani |

Actress Anita Hassanandani opened up about her difficult childhood, losing her alcoholic father at 15, and how she started looking for a job at 15. She reveals that she has just 10 passes and wants to study ahead. It was not easy for her after her father's death, her elder sister was married so she had to look after her mother. She got her first job at actor Manoj Kumar's office.

Narrating about her struggles, she said, "First, I actually did a job. I was a receptionist at Manoj Kumar's son, Kunal Goswamy's office. In fact, it was his brother who told me, 'Why don't you get a photoshoot done?' That's how it all started. It’s been so many years; I have never met them ever since. Through this podcast, I can thank him for giving me some direction in life. I worked there for a couple of years, then photoshoots, auditions, look tests, and here I'm today."

During the interview, the Naagin actress also discussed growing up at a young age. She said that she lost her father to drink and only remembers being furious with him as a child.

She is a well-known face of the film and television fraternity. She is known or her performances in TV shows Naagin, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kkavyanjali among others.

On the work front, she will be playing a negative role in the show Suman Indori on Colors TV. The show stars Ashnoor Kaur and Zain Imam in the lead roles. The story revolves around Sumanl, who owns a chaat food van in Indore to support her family. Rishi, her brother, was engaged with aspiring MLA Teerth Mittal and died during a protest. Teerth married Suman to keep his image. Suman works to mend the Mittal family and discover Teerth's actual motives.

On the personal front, she is married to businessman Rohit Reddy, and they have a son named Aarava. She is also a close friend of filmmaker Ekta Kapoor.