Anita Hassanandani: 'A Woman Shouldn’t Miss Her Work Front' 

Actress Anita Hassanandani Reddy, who is currently enjoying motherhood with her son Aaravv spills the beans on her relationship with entrepreneur husband Rohit Reddy and his family, how her life changed after delivering a child and more.

Excerpts:

Elaborate about your motherhood.

It’s the most amazing feeling and I wouldn't change anything that I have experienced under the sun. It’s been great and has taught me so much. It’s made me a better person. I am a calmer person and have developed a lot of patience. If I have to sum it up in one line. it’s an experience one must have to evolve. I have become a better human being.

A woman can bear a child and bring to this world, what would you say about this pious feeling?

Honestly, I have one child and given a chance, if my wishes could be fulfilled I could have ten more children. But my husband is very adamant as he doesn't want to have any more children. I would have at least 3 children. I will try to convince him by saying that one is not enough. You feel that you have a super power, you don't understand until you conceive and see the growth in your womb and feel it. The feeling is so same, I just feel so bad for all men that they can’t experience this power. This is something unreal; unbelievable you can’t put it in words.

What were your feelings when you heard the first cry of the new born baby?

It wasn’t a normal delivery. It was c-section delivery It was so overwhelming. And the first thought in your mind is, ‘chalo roya matlab he is fine.’ I always wanted a girl but by mistake the nurse said it’s a girl, I felt so happy but the next minute the doctor immediately corrected her, no its a boy. There was so much going on in that moment.

How old is your son now? How do you strike a balance between looking after him and work?

He is 2 years 7 months old. I did take up a show as it fell into place. It wasn't that time consuming. But, I hate going to work as I feel this is the age and he is growing up, thus I should be spending as much time as I can with him. My husband is working all the time. He is missing so much but yes, someone has to work but I feel a woman also shouldn't miss her work front. There is no right time. There is a little bit of getting back to work that feels good now. It’s good to do something for yourself when you feel your sanity is in place.

When do you enjoy your me time?

I and Rohit keep stepping out for dinners also, try to relish romantic dinners. We regularly plan get togethers so people keep visiting us and vice versa, with or without family. We keep doing things as we make sure we put Aaravv to sleep on time. We also keep watching movies together.

How is your relationship enhanced with Rohit after the birth of Aaravv?

I think, the child does not only brings you closer to your husband but brings you closer to your extended family as well. You want your child to be close to his cousins, also he should know this is my massi and that one is my bua. Every child should know what relationship he has with every individual of his extended family too. I feel having a great relationship with close knit circle is important. I have had a close bonding with my in-laws too. After Aaravv, I make a lot more effort as I want him to share the love of nani, dadi, mama etc.

But too much closeness makes the relationship bitter, how will keep that bitterness away?

If everyone is too much on your face then you may have arguments and fights. But, I feel there has to be a great balance to be able to make your own decisions keeping that little barrier. But at the same time keeping in touch as much as possible as much you should have some space during intervals. So, that little space that the new generation may require can be kept intact. This relationship has no bitterness. My mom-in-law is so chilled out that I feel I am closer to her even more than my biological mom.

