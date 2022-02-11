Anita Hassanandani’s son Aaravv turns 1; actress shares pictures of wildlife-themed birthday bash

Popular TV actress Anita Hassanandani, recently took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her son Aaravv's first birthday.

Anita gave birth to son Aaravv on February 10, 2021.

Anita posted multiple pictures of her baby boy’s wildlife-themed birthday bash alongside husband Rohit Reddy.

In the caption she wrote, “And just like that our heartbeat is ONE! I’m a new mom and I really don’t know how to pen down a mothers wish for her child. All I know is that we as parents @rohitreddygoa are the LUCKIEST to have you! Thank YOU for choosing US! Love you more than you can ever imagine our little bundle of joy! We will do our best, cos YOU are the BESTEST MYJAAN MYHEARTBEAT MYLIFELINE MYEVERYTHING MYSON MY @aaravvreddy.”

She subsequently shared an adorable frame from their pool party.

Advertisement

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.

Anita built a fan following with shows like "Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii", "Kkavyanjali" and "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" over the years. She was last seen in "Naagin 3".

On the work front, Anita will feature alongside veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the upcoming film "Maarrich". The film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Rahul Dev and South actress Seerat Kapoor.

The film also brings together Anita and Tusshar after almost two decades.

The two actors, who were seen together in the 2003 films "Kucch To Hai" and "Yeh Dil".

The film is helmed by debutant director Dhruv Lather.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:13 AM IST