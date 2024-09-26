‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Needless to say, Dilip Joshi, who essays the character of Jethalal in Sony SAB’s show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ is the anchor of the show. While there have been a lot of speculations surrounding what the actor’s fees for the show is, Jheel Mehta, who earlier essayed the character of Sonu in the show recently opened up on how much would Dilip Joshi be paid back when she was a part of the show.

Jheel, who quit the show a few years ago, in a recent conversation opened up on never being able to forge a deep bond with Dilip because of the ‘seniority factor.’ The actress called him ‘very nice’ and revealed that Dilip’s son would study in her school.

The actress says, “He is very nice, but there was always the seniority factor over there, so I have not connected with sir on that level of other co-actors.”

Further, speaking about Dilip’s fees, Jheel reveals, “I am not sure if this is true, I can only remember that when I used to earn Rs 1200, he would be earning 15x of what I did. Dilip sir would be getting paid more than what has been assumed. And it is all worth as he holds the show and his craft is par excellence. Apart from that, the second highest paid actor would be Disha didi or Shailesh uncle."

For the uninformed, Palak Sindhwani is the new Sonu on the show. The actress recently recieved a notice from the production house over a ‘breach of contract.’ However, Palak has not issued any statement as of now