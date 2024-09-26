 ‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

In a recent conversation, Jheel Mehta, last seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, opened up on Dilip Joshi’s fees during her stint on the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 10:09 PM IST
article-image

Needless to say, Dilip Joshi, who essays the character of Jethalal in Sony SAB’s show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ is the anchor of the show. While there have been a lot of speculations surrounding what the actor’s fees for the show is, Jheel Mehta, who earlier essayed the character of Sonu in the show recently opened up on how much would Dilip Joshi be paid back when she was a part of the show.

Read Also
Taarak Mehta Actress Jheel Mehta Aka Sonu Bhide Gets Engaged, Shares Video Of Dreamy Proposal...
article-image

Jheel, who quit the show a few years ago, in a recent conversation opened up on never being able to forge a deep bond with Dilip because of the ‘seniority factor.’ The actress called him ‘very nice’ and revealed that Dilip’s son would study in her school.

The actress says, “He is very nice, but there was always the seniority factor over there, so I have not connected with sir on that level of other co-actors.”

Further, speaking about Dilip’s fees, Jheel reveals, “I am not sure if this is true, I can only remember that when I used to earn Rs 1200, he would be earning 15x of what I did. Dilip sir would be getting paid more than what has been assumed. And it is all worth as he holds the show and his craft is par excellence. Apart from that, the second highest paid actor would be Disha didi or Shailesh uncle."

FPJ Shorts
‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
Bombay HC Dismisses Petition Against Postponement Of Mumbai University Senate Elections; Vote Counting Scheduled For Friday
Bombay HC Dismisses Petition Against Postponement Of Mumbai University Senate Elections; Vote Counting Scheduled For Friday
'Please Stop Fighting And Bring In Peace': Pakistani Boxer Conveys Message To PM Modi After Defeating His Indian Counterpart; Video
'Please Stop Fighting And Bring In Peace': Pakistani Boxer Conveys Message To PM Modi After Defeating His Indian Counterpart; Video
Maharashtra: RTO Employees Union Calls Off Indefinite Strike After Successful Talks With Transport Commissioner’s Office
Maharashtra: RTO Employees Union Calls Off Indefinite Strike After Successful Talks With Transport Commissioner’s Office

For the uninformed, Palak Sindhwani is the new Sonu on the show. The actress recently recieved a notice from the production house over a ‘breach of contract.’ However, Palak has not issued any statement as of now

Read Also
'Taarak Mehta...' fame Jheel Mehta aka Sonu opens up on being body shamed: 'It took me time to...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka...

‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka...

Palak Sidhwani To Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Actress Responds To Makers' Legal Notice

Palak Sidhwani To Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Actress Responds To Makers' Legal Notice

‘My Perspective On Birthdays Changed After Covid’: Article 370 Fame Vaibhav Tatwawadi...

‘My Perspective On Birthdays Changed After Covid’: Article 370 Fame Vaibhav Tatwawadi...

Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: Shammi Kapoor's Hilarious Admission About Being Too Tired To Tell...

Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: Shammi Kapoor's Hilarious Admission About Being Too Tired To Tell...

Triptii Dimri Breaks Silence On Animal Backlash: ‘We Get To Live Through Different Experiences In...

Triptii Dimri Breaks Silence On Animal Backlash: ‘We Get To Live Through Different Experiences In...