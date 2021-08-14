'Taarak Mehta...' fame Jheel Mehta aka Sonu opens up on being body shamed: 'It took me time to accept myself'

Actor Jheel Mehta, who essayed the role of Sonalika Atmaram Bhide in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', recently opened up about being body shamed.

In a new video on Instagram, Jheel said that it took her a long time to feel confident about herself.

Jheel stated that she was told she's not 'thin enough' or 'too tall.' She went on to say that people commented on her teeth and whether or not she wore makeup.

She even said that some people asked her to do something about her acne.

In the first half of the video, Jheel can be seen wearing an off-shoulder top and in the second half, she embraces her bare skin and authentic self while dressed casually.

"I wish I heard this song by @avantinagral as a teenager. It took me such a long time to truly accept myself and feel confident in the way I am and to understand that as long as I like and accept who I am, what others say DOES NOT matter. If you happen to read this, go tell a friend that you think they're beautiful, smart and kind, I'm sure they'll appreciate it," she wrote along with the video.

Moments after she shared the post, her fans and industry colleagues showered her with love in the comments section.

Her 'Taarak Mehta...' co-star Ambika, who essays the role of Komal Hansraj Hathi, commented, "You are much more than all this you complete yourself."

On 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', Jheel played Sonalika aka Sonu, an integral member of the Tapu Sena. She was seen on the show from 2008 to 2012.

