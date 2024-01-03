Taarak Mehta Actress Jheel Mehta Aka Sonu Bhide Gets Engaged, Shares Video Of Dreamy Proposal (WATCH)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jheel Mehta, who played the role of Bhide and Madhuri's daughter Sonalika aka Sonu, recently got engaged to her boyfriend Aditya. On Wednesday (January 3), Jheel took to her official Instagram account to give a glimpse of her dreamy proposal.

In video captures a heartfelt moment as Jheel's friends guide her to the rooftop, setting the stage for a romantic proposal by Aditya. As Jheel stood surprised, Aditya grooved in front of her and asked her if she would marry him. The actress got emotional as she accepted his proposal and hugged him tightly.

Aditya also sweetly kissed her on her forehead. They were then seen dancing and partying with their friends. "Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya 💖🥺🧿 #LoveAJkal," Jheel captioned her video.

Soon after she shared the video, fans dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section. Her Taarak Mehta co-star Bhavya Gandhi posted a red red emoticon.

"Congratulations ❤️ seeing you as Sonu on Tmkoc and now this.. time has past pretty quickly it seems, all the best to both of you," a user commented.

"Main bachpan se aapka series dekh Raha hu mujhe koi abhi Tak nahi mili... Congratulations aapko tho koi mil Gaya," wrote another user.

In August 2021, Jheel made headlines after she opened up about being body shamed. In a video on Instagram, she said that it took her a long time to feel confident about herself, adding that she was told she's not 'thin enough' or 'too tall.' She went on to say that people commented on her teeth and whether or not she wore makeup.

Jheel even said that some people asked her to do something about her acne.

On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jheel played Sonalika, an integral member of the Tapu Sena. She was seen on the show from 2008 to 2012.