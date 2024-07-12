 'World Will Call You Terrorist': Lucky Ali Says It's 'Lonely' To Be Muslim In Cryptic Note
'World Will Call You Terrorist': Lucky Ali Says It's 'Lonely' To Be Muslim In Cryptic Note

Lucky Ali hinted at his friends abandoning him due to his religion

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Celebrated playback singer Lucky Ali left his fans concerned on Friday as he took to his social media handle to pen a cryptic note. He stated that it is a "lonely thing" to be a Muslim in today's world and to follow the path showed by the prophet.

He also said how a person gets labelled as a terrorist if they are a Muslim in today's times. "Its a lonely thing to be a Muslim in the world today... Its a lonely thing to follow the sunnah of the Prophet. Your friends will leave you, the world will call you a terrorist," he wrote.

As soon as shared the note, his fans got worried and assured him that he was not alone. "Ustaad ji there are good people and there are bad people. For whatever it's worth, coming from a nobody like me, you are a legend and always will be," a user wrote.

"And if your friends are leaving you, they were never your friends. You should be thankful that because of your religious belief you're able to understand the psyche of people around you," another stated.

The son of late actor Mehmood, Lucky Ali carved a a niche for himself and has earned the status of a cult singer in India. He has given Hindi music industry some of its biggest chartbusters including O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, among others.

The singer currently resides in Bengaluru and also practices organic farming on his own land.

