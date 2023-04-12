Singer Lucky Ali apologises to Hindu brothers after controversial post on 'Brahman' origins |

Singer Lucky Ali courted controversy after his now-deleted Facebook post claiming the word "Brahman" was derived from "Abram" sparked massive backlash on Tuesday. Ali issued an apology, stating that his intentions were not to cause distress or anger, but rather to bring people closer together.

Controversial Facebook Post on "Brahman" Origins

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, singer Lucky Ali claimed that the name "Brahman" comes from "Brahma," which is derived from "Abram" and further from Abraham or Ibrahim. He also referred to Brahmans as a lineage of Ibrahim, the Father of all Nations. The post quickly received criticism from social media users, leading to a backlash.

Apology for Causing Distress

In his apology shared on Tuesday, the 64-year-old singer clarified that his intentions were not to cause distress or anger, but rather to bring people closer together. He expressed regret for any upset caused by his post and stated that he will be more aware of his phrasing in the future. He also apologized to his Hindu brothers and sisters for the offense caused.

"I Love You All"

Ali ended his apology by expressing his love for everyone and acknowledging that his post did not come out in the way he intended. He promised to be more mindful in his social media posts going forward.

Reactions from Social Media Users

The controversy sparked by Ali's Facebook post led to mixed reactions from social media users. While some expressed appreciation for his apology and urged for forgiveness and understanding, others continued to criticize his original post and found it offensive.

Lesson Learned for Ali

The backlash from his controversial Facebook post has likely served as a lesson for Ali to be more cautious with his social media posts in the future. As a public figure, he acknowledged the need to be mindful of the impact of his words on different communities.