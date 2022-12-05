Singer Lucky Ali complaints about land mafia in Bengaluru, claims his farm is being encroached with help of IAS officer; read full post here |

Singer Lucky Ali on Sunday put out a post from his social media page about land mafia operations in Bengaluru. In the post, Ali alleges that the land mafia in Bengaluru is encroaching on his farm land. Ali has said that he has been living on the said land for the last 50 years, and now some people are trying to encroach on that land.

He names one Sudhir Reddy as the main person who is trying to encroach on the land with the help of his wife, Rohini Sindhuri, who is an IAS officer. Ali has claimed that they are misusing the state's resources for their personal use.

Read the whole post here:

Dear Everyone, Sorry for having to bring this to your attention...I wrote to the DGP of Karnataka. this here is my complaint...

Dear Sir,

I am Maqsood Mahmood Ali. Son of the Late Actor and Comedian Mehmood Ali. And also known as Lucky Ali

I am currently in Dubai for work, hence the urgency.

My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri they are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly & illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents.

My legal counsel is informing me that this is totally illegal and they don't have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there since the past 50 years.

I wanted to meet you before I left for Dubai, but since you were unavailable, We filed a complaint to the jurisdictional ACP.

I have not had any positive response as yet. My family and small children are alone on the farm.

I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land.

Dear Sir, Irequest your help to stop this illegal activity of them trying to prove a false possession before the final court hearing on December 7th

Please help us, as I have no choice other than to take this to the Public.

With Due Respect.

Lucky Ali (Maqsood Mahmood Ali)

No help from local police

In his post, the singer has claimed that he is not getting any help from the local police and that, in fact, they are supporting the encroachers. Ali is worried that his family and small children are alone on the farm.

Currently in Dubai

Lucky Ali is currently in Dubai, and he wanted to meet the DGP of Karnataka before going abroad, but since the DGP was unavailable, he could not meet him. Ali has complained to the ACP but that has not borne much fruit.