 Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade Returns Honour Killing Bill Passed By Previous Congress Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade Returns Honour Killing Bill Passed By Previous Congress Govt

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade Returns Honour Killing Bill Passed By Previous Congress Govt

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade has returned the honour killing prevention Bill citing legal reasons, the Assembly was informed on Wednesday. The Bill referred to sections of the IPC and CrPC, which have since been repealed. The Governor said Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is sufficient to deal with honour killings, making the state law redundant.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade |

Jaipur: Citing legal reasons, The Governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Bagade, has returned the bill to curb honor killings in the state. This was informed in the Rajasthan Assembly on the first day of the budget session on Wednesday. The Rajasthan Prohibition of Interference with the Freedom of Matrimonial Alliances in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill was passed during the previous Congress government in 2019.

The bill has been returned on the ground that the Bill deals with certain sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), both of which have now been repealed. Besides this, the Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, is sufficient to deal with honour killing which provides that murder is punishable by death or imprisonment for life, as well as a fine.

The Bill had carried various categories of punishment, with the maximum being for death: for causing the death of such a couple, or either of them, the convict may be punished “with death, imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life,” and with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

While introducing the Bill in 2019, the previous Congress government in the objectives and reasons of the Bill had noted that “there has been a spurt in illegal intimidation by self-appointed bodies for bringing pressure against Sagotra marriages and inter-caste, inter-community, and inter-religious marriages between two consenting adults in the name of vindicating the honour of family, caste, or community." The Bill made accountable, among others, those who indulge in ostracization of such a couple or their family.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Book Builder For Allegedly Cheating Woman, Retired Father Of ₹52 Lakh In Dadar Flat Scam
Mumbai Police Book Builder For Allegedly Cheating Woman, Retired Father Of ₹52 Lakh In Dadar Flat Scam
Mumbai News: Borivali To Host Grand Jain Diksha Mahotsav From February 4–8
Mumbai News: Borivali To Host Grand Jain Diksha Mahotsav From February 4–8
Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Elections Scheduled For February 10
Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Elections Scheduled For February 10
‘Do Not Expect Justice In This Regime’: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Attacks UP Govt In Varanasi | VIDEO
‘Do Not Expect Justice In This Regime’: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Attacks UP Govt In Varanasi | VIDEO
Read Also
Rajasthan: Sadhvi Prem Baisa Dies In Jodhpur Under Suspicious Circumstances; Post On Social Media...
article-image

Also Watch:

The Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019, was returned on similar grounds as well last year.

With these two bills so far, the Rajasthan Governor Bagade has returned nine Bills passed during the previous Ashok Gehlot government, including three farm laws, namely the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill-2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, and the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020. These bills were introduced as part of the nationwide campaign launched by Congress against the three central agricultural laws.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade Returns Honour Killing Bill Passed By Previous Congress Govt
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade Returns Honour Killing Bill Passed By Previous Congress Govt
How Critical Minerals Are Anchoring India’s Rise to Global Power
How Critical Minerals Are Anchoring India’s Rise to Global Power
‘Do Not Expect Justice In This Regime’: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Attacks UP Govt In...
‘Do Not Expect Justice In This Regime’: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Attacks UP Govt In...
'It Outlines Roadmap For Strengthening Manufacturing': PM Modi On Economic Survey 2025-26
'It Outlines Roadmap For Strengthening Manufacturing': PM Modi On Economic Survey 2025-26
Uttarakhand Honoured As 'Best State For Promotion Of Aviation Ecosystem' At Wings India 2026
Uttarakhand Honoured As 'Best State For Promotion Of Aviation Ecosystem' At Wings India 2026