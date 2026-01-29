Rajasthan: Sadhvi Prem Baisa Dies In Jodhpur Under Suspicious Circumstances; Post On Social Media After Death Raises Questions

The mysterious death of noted kathavachak Sadhvi Prem Baisa in Jodhpur has triggered widespread concern, prompting police to intensify the investigation. Boranada police have taken the body to the MGH mortuary, where a medical board is conducting the post-mortem examination, as per reports.

According to ACP (West) Chhavi Sharma, the family reported that the sadhvi had been unwell for the past two days. On Wednesday, she reportedly received an injection from a person called to the ashram. Shortly afterward, her condition deteriorated sharply. Her father rushed her to a private hospital on Pal Road, where doctors declared her brought dead. The body was then shifted to the MGH mortuary.

The case took a mysterious turn when a post resembling a suicide note was uploaded from her social media account around 9:30 pm, nearly three hours after her death. The post contained words such as “Agni Pariksha,” “Goodbye,” and “Justice.” Police are now examining who had access to her account and whether the post was scheduled or uploaded by someone else.

Several questions have emerged over the family’s conduct. The father initially showed reluctance in filing a police complaint or consenting to a post-mortem. He also declined the hospital’s offer to provide an ambulance, choosing instead to take the body back to the ashram in his personal vehicle. No formal complaint was filed against the person who administered the injection.

Police have clarified that post-mortem through a medical board was necessary to maintain chain of custody and determine the exact cause of death, whether due to an injection reaction or other reasons.

Investigators are also probing a possible link to a six-month-old dispute, in which the sadhvi had accused former staff members of blackmail and defamation.