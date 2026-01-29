 Rajasthan: Sadhvi Prem Baisa Dies In Jodhpur Under Suspicious Circumstances; Post On Social Media After Death Raises Questions
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Sadhvi Prem Baisa Dies In Jodhpur Under Suspicious Circumstances; Post On Social Media After Death Raises Questions

Rajasthan: Sadhvi Prem Baisa Dies In Jodhpur Under Suspicious Circumstances; Post On Social Media After Death Raises Questions

The death of renowned kathavachak Sadhvi Prem Baisa in Jodhpur has sparked suspicion after a suicide-like post appeared on her social media hours later. Police are probing injection-related causes, account access, and family reluctance. A medical board is conducting the post-mortem while investigators examine possible links to an earlier dispute.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
article-image

The mysterious death of noted kathavachak Sadhvi Prem Baisa in Jodhpur has triggered widespread concern, prompting police to intensify the investigation. Boranada police have taken the body to the MGH mortuary, where a medical board is conducting the post-mortem examination, as per reports.

According to ACP (West) Chhavi Sharma, the family reported that the sadhvi had been unwell for the past two days. On Wednesday, she reportedly received an injection from a person called to the ashram. Shortly afterward, her condition deteriorated sharply. Her father rushed her to a private hospital on Pal Road, where doctors declared her brought dead. The body was then shifted to the MGH mortuary.

The case took a mysterious turn when a post resembling a suicide note was uploaded from her social media account around 9:30 pm, nearly three hours after her death. The post contained words such as “Agni Pariksha,” “Goodbye,” and “Justice.” Police are now examining who had access to her account and whether the post was scheduled or uploaded by someone else.

Read Also
Accidental Death Report Registered In Plane Crash That Killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 4...
article-image

Several questions have emerged over the family’s conduct. The father initially showed reluctance in filing a police complaint or consenting to a post-mortem. He also declined the hospital’s offer to provide an ambulance, choosing instead to take the body back to the ashram in his personal vehicle. No formal complaint was filed against the person who administered the injection.

FPJ Shorts
Ricky Kej & Usha Uthup's Live In Concerts To Farah Akhtar Unveiling Self-Written Songs; Ultimate Guide To Top Music Events To Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
Ricky Kej & Usha Uthup's Live In Concerts To Farah Akhtar Unveiling Self-Written Songs; Ultimate Guide To Top Music Events To Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
Watch - Woman Offers Namaz On Busy Kerala Road, Halts Traffic In Protest Over Property Dispute; Internet Reacts
Watch - Woman Offers Namaz On Busy Kerala Road, Halts Traffic In Protest Over Property Dispute; Internet Reacts
Adani Power Net Profit Drops To ₹2,488 Crore In Q3, Revenue Slides To ₹12,451 Crore Amid Softening Realisations
Adani Power Net Profit Drops To ₹2,488 Crore In Q3, Revenue Slides To ₹12,451 Crore Amid Softening Realisations
'Condolences Are Useless, Need To Identify Root Cause': Sanjay Raut Questions Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash - VIDEO
'Condolences Are Useless, Need To Identify Root Cause': Sanjay Raut Questions Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash - VIDEO

Police have clarified that post-mortem through a medical board was necessary to maintain chain of custody and determine the exact cause of death, whether due to an injection reaction or other reasons.

Investigators are also probing a possible link to a six-month-old dispute, in which the sadhvi had accused former staff members of blackmail and defamation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hit With Dumbell, Head Smashed Against Door': Delhi Police Woman SWAT Commando Allegedly Killed By...
'Hit With Dumbell, Head Smashed Against Door': Delhi Police Woman SWAT Commando Allegedly Killed By...
Watch - Woman Offers Namaz On Busy Kerala Road, Halts Traffic In Protest Over Property Dispute;...
Watch - Woman Offers Namaz On Busy Kerala Road, Halts Traffic In Protest Over Property Dispute;...
Rajasthan: Sadhvi Prem Baisa Dies In Jodhpur Under Suspicious Circumstances; Post On Social Media...
Rajasthan: Sadhvi Prem Baisa Dies In Jodhpur Under Suspicious Circumstances; Post On Social Media...
Who Is Saurabh Joshi? BJP Leader Elected As Next Mayor Of Chandigarh
Who Is Saurabh Joshi? BJP Leader Elected As Next Mayor Of Chandigarh
Baramati Plane Crash: Former IAF Pilot Cites Multiple Possible Causes In Fatal Incident That Claimed...
Baramati Plane Crash: Former IAF Pilot Cites Multiple Possible Causes In Fatal Incident That Claimed...