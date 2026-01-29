 Karnataka Energy Minister K J George Upset Over Department Interference
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George was reportedly furious over interference in departmental transfers, including attempts to replace KPTCL MD Pankaj Kumar Pandey. George allegedly considered resigning but was pacified after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah personally intervened following mediation. George later said there was no rift and denied plans to quit the ministry.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George |

Bengaluru: Amidst the thick friction between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar over transfer of power, Siddaramaiah's close associate and Energy Minister K J George, who is leaving no stones unturned to ensure that Siddaramaiah continued, is now irked by interference in his department.

At one point, George threatened to resign from ministry, but calmed down after mediation by Siddaramaiah's political secretary Ponnanna and put up a normal face before the media.

In Karnataka, it is no secret that Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yatindra is handling most of the departments, irrespective of who the minister is. A handful of ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are spared from interference.

Recently, four junior officials were suspended in the Energy Department held by K J George. Initially, George did not mind and new officials were immediately posted in the vacant places. However, a bigger movement was initiated to change the senior IAS officer Pankaj Kumar Pandey, who is Managing Director of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). First, a notice was issued to him through the Chief Secretary for not attending the meeting convened by the Chief Minister. Even before he could reply to the notice, there was a move to replace him with another officer.

Since Pankaj Kumar Pandey is very close to George, he questioned the Chief Secretary over the move, which was taken up without his consent. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh pointed that the move was from the Chief Minister's office and she was just obeying the government's directions with respect to official transfers.

'Illegal Sand Mining Involves Leaders Across Parties': Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar
Realising that Dr Yathindra was handling his department's transfers, George was furious. Before the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Wednesday, he decided to send his resignation letter to the Chief Minister. Realising the rift, Chief Minister's political secretary Ponnanna mediated and made Siddaramaiah call George and talk to him personally. Siddaramaiah assured George that henceforth, no one would interfere in the Energy Department.

When asked, George denied that he had any rift with the Chief Minister and said that he never intended to resign from the ministry. ``I speak to Siddaramaiah every day and no one interferes in my department. We were together during the Legislature Party meeting also,'' he added.

