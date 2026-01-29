'Congress Hijacked By Pro-Pakistan Forces': Assam BJP’s Explosive Charge Against Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain

Assam BJP’s Explosive Charge Against Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain |

Guwahati: The Assam BJP on Thursday launched a sharp and controversial attack on the Congress, accusing two of its senior leaders—APCC president Gaurav Gogoi and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain—of pursuing what it termed a political agenda “hostile to Assam and national interests.”

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, state BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi alleged that the Congress in Assam is being “driven by leaders with Pakistan sympathies,” a charge the party said should deeply concern indigenous communities and patriotic citizens.

Medhi claimed that Rakibul Hussain’s political lineage was rooted in the pre-Independence Muslim League, alleging that his father, Nurul Hussain, had supported the League and campaigned in favour of Pakistan during the Partition era. “Rakibul Hussain is the son of a leader who openly supported Pakistan,” Medhi said, extending the accusation to Gaurav Gogoi by alleging ideological alignment.

Without offering documentary evidence, Medhi further alleged that the two Congress leaders were working to revive what he described as the “old agenda of the Muslim League,” asserting that their political priorities lay outside the interests of Assam’s indigenous population.

Escalating his criticism, the BJP spokesperson accused the Congress leadership of engaging in divisive politics by consolidating support among migrant communities at the cost of indigenous groups. He alleged that the party was attempting to reshape its voter base through identity politics rather than development-driven governance.

“These leaders are not merely fighting elections,” Medhi claimed. “They are pursuing a long-term political strategy that threatens the social and cultural fabric of Assam.” He added that the Congress had, in effect, distanced itself from indigenous concerns and grassroots issues affecting Assamese society.

Medhi also referred to applications received by the Congress for the upcoming Assembly elections, alleging that a disproportionately large number came from a single community. “Out of around 720 applications, more than 600 are from one unfamiliar community,” he said, claiming this reflected a fundamental shift in the party’s internal structure.

Calling his remarks an appeal rather than an attack, Medhi urged “indigenous people who love Assam and the nation” to reconsider their association with the Congress. “Anyone who truly cares for Assam should not remain in the Congress anymore,” he said, urging such individuals to dedicate themselves to what he described as the protection of the state’s identity.

The Congress has not immediately responded to the allegations. Political observers, however, note that such rhetoric signals a sharp escalation in Assam’s pre-election discourse, with identity, nationalism, and demography once again emerging as central themes ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.