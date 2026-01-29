 Himachal: 2 Arrested In Nalagarh Police Station Blast Case, IED Recovered
HomeIndiaHimachal: 2 Arrested In Nalagarh Police Station Blast Case, IED Recovered

Himachal: 2 Arrested In Nalagarh Police Station Blast Case, IED Recovered

Punjab Police have arrested two accused in the Nalagarh police station blast case, exposing a narco-terror module linked to ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International. An IED was recovered during the operation. Police said the blast was part of a larger conspiracy targeting police establishments, and efforts are on to arrest more suspects and dismantle the network.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
article-image

The investigation into the Nalagarh police station blast case in Himachal Pradesh has led to the exposure of a narco-terror module linked to Pakistan’s ISI-backed banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Punjab Police have arrested two accused from Nawanshahr district and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from their possession.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the operation was carried out in close coordination with Himachal Pradesh Police and central agencies. The arrested accused have been identified as Shamsher Singh alias Sheru alias Kamal and Pradeep Singh alias Deepu, both residents of Rahon town in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr).

article-image

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of Gurpreet alias Gopi Nawanshahriya and BKI mastermind Harvinder Singh Rinda’s close associate, Sushant Chopra. Police said the accused, along with two accomplices, had transported an IED from Punjab to Himachal Pradesh on December 31, 2025, which was later used in the blast at the Nalagarh police station on January 1, 2026.

DGP Yadav said the attack was part of a larger conspiracy to target police establishments and that efforts are underway to trace the entire terror network.

Nawanshahr SSP Tushar Gupta said the accused were identified during the probe of an NDPS case registered at Rahon police station. Based on interrogation and follow-up action, the IED was recovered, confirming their involvement. Police have identified two more accused and are conducting raids. A case has been registered under the Arms Act, Explosives Act, UAPA and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

