 Sumit Kapoor Wasn’t Supposed To Fly Ajit Pawar’s Plane, Filled In For Another Pilot Who Got Stuck In Traffic: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSumit Kapoor Wasn’t Supposed To Fly Ajit Pawar’s Plane, Filled In For Another Pilot Who Got Stuck In Traffic: Report

Sumit Kapoor Wasn’t Supposed To Fly Ajit Pawar’s Plane, Filled In For Another Pilot Who Got Stuck In Traffic: Report

New details have emerged in the Ajit Pawar plane crash, revealing that Captain Sumit Kapoor was not originally scheduled to fly the aircraft. Kapoor reportedly filled in after another pilot was delayed in traffic and was assigned the flight just hours earlier. The Learjet 45 crashed during a second approach to Baramati airport, killing all five onboard.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
article-image

Baramati: In a new revelation in the Ajit Pawar plane crash, it has emerged that Captain Sumit Kapoor, who was among the five victims, was not originally scheduled to fly the aircraft. Kapoor filled in for another pilot who got stuck in traffic, NDTV reported, quoting the deceased pilot’s friends.

Kapoor had returned from Hong Kong a few days earlier and received orders to fly the aircraft with Ajit Pawar to Baramati just a few hours before the tragic incident, his friends said.

Kapoor was scheduled to fly Pawar from Mumbai to his constituency of Baramati for election rallies for local polls. At around 8 am, Kapoor took off in a Learjet 45 operated by Delhi-based company VSR Ventures, with Pawar and three others on board.

The crash occurred at around 8:45 am while the aircraft was attempting a second approach to Baramati Airport. All five people on board, including Kapoor, his co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, flight attendant Pinky Mali, and Pawar’s security guard Vidip Jadhav, died in the crash.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Zaveri Bazaar Jeweller Booked For Allegedly Cheating Businessman Of Gold Worth Lakhs
Mumbai Crime: Zaveri Bazaar Jeweller Booked For Allegedly Cheating Businessman Of Gold Worth Lakhs
Mardaani 3 Advance Booking Report: Will Rani Mukerji Starrer Beat Part 1 & 2 On Its First Day?
Mardaani 3 Advance Booking Report: Will Rani Mukerji Starrer Beat Part 1 & 2 On Its First Day?
Mumbai Crime: Malabar Hill Petrol Pump Supervisor Booked For Misappropriating ₹1.29 Lakh From Fuel Sales
Mumbai Crime: Malabar Hill Petrol Pump Supervisor Booked For Misappropriating ₹1.29 Lakh From Fuel Sales
Ten-Year-Old Thane Boy Becomes Police Officer For A Day, Fulfils Dream Ahead Of Birthday
Ten-Year-Old Thane Boy Becomes Police Officer For A Day, Fulfils Dream Ahead Of Birthday

Pawar was laid to rest at the Vidya Pratishthan Grounds in Baramati on Thursday.

The final rites were performed by his sons, Parth and Jay Pawar, in the presence of his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and other members of the Pawar family.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh Pays Last Respect To 'Dada' In Baramati; Heartbreaking Visuals...
article-image

The funeral, conducted with full state honours, saw a massive outpouring of grief as tens of thousands of supporters from across the state descended on his home turf of Baramati. The town, which served as both the cradle and the bastion of his four-decade political career, came to a virtual standstill.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Panch, Sarpanch Now Eligible To Vote In MLC Polls
Bihar Panch, Sarpanch Now Eligible To Vote In MLC Polls
Cross-border Narco-Terror Network Busted: 2 Held In Punjab With 42.9 Kg Heroin, 4 Hand Grenades
Cross-border Narco-Terror Network Busted: 2 Held In Punjab With 42.9 Kg Heroin, 4 Hand Grenades
Sumit Kapoor Wasn’t Supposed To Fly Ajit Pawar’s Plane, Filled In For Another Pilot Who Got...
Sumit Kapoor Wasn’t Supposed To Fly Ajit Pawar’s Plane, Filled In For Another Pilot Who Got...
Himachal: 2 Arrested In Nalagarh Police Station Blast Case, IED Recovered
Himachal: 2 Arrested In Nalagarh Police Station Blast Case, IED Recovered
'Congress Hijacked By Pro-Pakistan Forces': Assam BJP’s Explosive Charge Against Gaurav Gogoi,...
'Congress Hijacked By Pro-Pakistan Forces': Assam BJP’s Explosive Charge Against Gaurav Gogoi,...