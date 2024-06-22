Lucky Ali Files Complaint Against IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri For Grabbing His Farmland In Bengaluru

Singer Lucky Ali recently accused Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer Rohini Sindhuri, her husband and her brother-in-law of allegedly grabbing his farmland in Bengaluru.

The singer took to his X and shared the complaint. He alleged that the IAS officer and her husband and political brother-in-law were using state machinery illegally and through lots of money exchange.

Check it out:

The case was registered at the Yelahanka New Town police station in Bengaluru.

However, this is not the first time Ali has referred to the alleged land grabbing. He also tagged the Director General of Police, Karnataka, in a thread and said that his farm, was being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy and Madhu Reddy from the Bangalore land mafia.

"They are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly & illegally come inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents. I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land," he said on X.

Meanwhile, IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri are engaged in a public fight with each other.

A Right To Information activist recently accused D Roopa of allegedly sharing private pictures of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sindhuri, a day after the Karnataka government removed both officers from their posts amidst serious allegations traded between them.

On February 21, Sindhuri sent a legal notice to Moudgil, seeking an apology and Rs 1 crore in damages for the harm caused to her reputation and mental well-being.