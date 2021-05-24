'Wonder Woman 1984' review: This Gal Gadot-starrer is a pale shadow of its predecessor

Remember how Wonder Woman (2017) turned the tables for the DC Universe? The film was a breath of fresh air in the otherwise dark, brooding, and beleaguered DC universe. It brought in the fun element and had an aura around it, which superhero movies from the Marvel universe usually have. However, Wonder Woman 1984 misses out from that mark by a huge margin. One of the major things that hurt this film is the title, which remains unexplained throughout.

Kristen Wiig, who plays Dr Barbara Minerva, is fantastic in bits and spurts but the writing of the film fails in taking entire advantage of the actress’ potential. Her awkward crazy character in the beginning of the movie seemed well-written but as the plot progresses, her villainy comes across as half-baked. The writing of the film proves to be the soft spot again.