Rs 73.6 cr! That's how much Gal Gadot got paid to reprise her role as Diana Prince in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Asked about being attached to the film as actor and producer, Gadot said: "It was an amazing opportunity for me to really learn from the best. I do what I do out of passion and love for the arts and the craft. And, even though I'm the one who, along with (director) Patty (Jenkins), knows the character so well because I play her, there's something so eye-opening in being involved in such a huge project from such an early stage, and being involved in the creation of the story, the visuals and the locations... all of those things. I've learned so much from Patty and from (producer) Chuck Roven, and now having my own production company I find it very useful, so it was great.”

The sequel looks at the beginning of a "new era of wonder" with a new battle, new armour, a new set of villains, edgier action and a reunion with her long-lost love.

Talking about the second instalment, she said: "Well, the first movie was the coming of age of Diana becoming Wonder Woman and learning her powers and strength, and really the first time she was introduced to mankind's world. She was the fish out of water, everything was so new to her. Now we meet her over six decades later, and she's been around and obviously she's much more mature and wiser, and she understands the complexities of humankind. But she's also very lonely because she's lost all of her team members throughout the years. And she's been guarded and very private."

The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. The Warner Bros. Pictures project will release in India on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.