Women's Day Special: 'Follow your passion and invest in yourself,' says actor Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has become a name to reckon with in the world of television. Her turn as Dr Ishita in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is still fresh in the minds of the audience. Her charming, bubbly personality is what draws fans towards her. Not one to take things lying down, she doesn’t mince words while speaking her mind. The actor, while appearing as a guest of honour at the 9th edition of Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai’s Power Women Fiesta, encouraged women to be their uninhibited, and authentic selves. Cinema Journal caught up with Divyanka for a brief chat to talk about what women empowerment means to her. Excerpts from the interview:

What are the hurdles a working woman has to face that everyone tends to ignore?

Generally, it is assumed that apart from her professional work, she also has to equally focus on the household, cook food, take care of the children, etc. If she can’t cook good food or carry out her household chores, she is judged, and I think that perspective should change. We should divide the work and share the load, so there is genuine equality.