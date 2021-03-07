Women's Day 2021: Raveena Tandon writes about adopting and raising daughters at 21

To begin with I never lied to them or hid anything from them. I told them things exactly the way they were. I used to tell them everything, what I am feeling, what I am about to do. The girls have seen me through my best and my worst years. They have learnt it all with me. Everyone makes mistakes, I think it is very important to teach our children that it is alright and one can move on. Please, I don’t mean you go to the extreme and say it’s alright to kill someone, just move on. What I mean is mostly around relationships. It is alright if you don’t get it right the first time. Hearts break! As long as you don’t cheat on anyone, its ok. The damage doesn’t have to leave a permanent dent. These are things, Indian parents refuse to talk to their children about. I don’t understand why! It is essential to teach children life-lessons, perhaps much more than it is to teach them academic lessons.

Your child should know that despite her best intentions, sometimes some things will go wrong. Sometimes it will be beyond her comprehension but she needn’t change herself for it. It is not the pegs fault, that its round – it’s not its prerogative to change the square hole either. You just have to be yourself. When I first entered the world of films, I was completely different from those who would bring their mothers along on sets. Say namastey and then sit in one corner not talking to anyone. I studied in a co-ed school. I had friends who were male even before I entered the industry. I didn’t think twice before sitting with my co-stars between scenes and chatting. So, it came as a shock to read a leading magazine report that I was sleeping around with my co-stars. I was so upset... ironically the same publication came for an interview shortly after. There was a male reporter and a female – I straight off asked them if they were sleeping together. They were like of course not, we are just working! Well, so was I! With that I shut them up, but it’s not possible to shut everyone up. You cannot go explaining yourself to everyone. People will only understand things from their level.