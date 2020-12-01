Raveena Tandon wows with her Netflix cameo

Not even a week into its release and Netflix's latest series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has been breaking the internet. A first of its kind in India, the show is an eight-episode series featuring Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey in the lead.

While the chemistry between the four is truly laudible, it's Raveena Tandon's brief appearance that has got people talking. The National Award-winning actor has earned massive love from the audiences for her cameo in which she even mimics her 'Parampara' co-star Saif Ali Khan. If the insiders are to be believed, Saif loved the scene and they had a good laugh on it.

Reacting to all the love coming her way, Raveena Tandon said, "I’m so happy the show is a success, and I enjoyed my day out with Neenu (Neelam Kothari Soni) and the fun cooking class that we took."

Raveena will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside South superstar Yash. The actor has also been shooting for her upcoming webseries in Dalhousie for a while now.