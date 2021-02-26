Watch: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha refuses to remove mask for paps, says 'kal school jaana hai'

Actress Raveena Tandon, on Friday, took to Instagram to share her happiness after her daughter Rasha Thadani achieved a karate black belt.

Sharing pictures and a video with her daughter, the proud mommy also penned down a sweet note for Rasha.

In a video shared by the 'KGF 2' actress, the 15-year-old is seen posing for the shutterbugs with her mom, when a paparazzo asks her to remove her face mask.

Replying to the cameraperson, Rasha politely denies and quips, "kal school jaana hai."

Tandon shared the same on the photo-sharing app and wrote, "Meri Beti Blackbelt! @officialrashathadani proud of you! Love the way you don’t remove your mask and are following all safety protocols! Safety first during these times of exams. Love the way you say 'kal school jaana hai'."

Check it out here: