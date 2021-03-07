Women's Day 2021: 'Paatal Lok' actor Swastika Mukherjee writes about being a single working mom

The other extreme is you glorify and romanticise it! A lot of people walk up to me and tell me that “Wow, you’re a single mother! That’s fantastic.” Well it’s not! It is a lot of hard work and it is extremely tough. I am not different because I am a single mother. I need to feel normal about it, so please don’t go out of your way to glorify it. That is absolutely unnecessary. One needs to keep a balance; one cannot categorise children into different groups just because they have been brought up by a single parent. We should make the child; the single parent and society feel normal about it! No point glorifying it because it is not like an extra feather on my hat! I was never convinced with that idea ever!

It’s a lot of work to balance your career and your family, especially if you are a working single mother. At every stage of your child growing up there is a different kind of stress; it never really does end ever! Once she grows a little you will feel that perhaps it will be less of work since she is not a toddler anymore, but no you are wrong. Again when she is a teenager you may feel things will be different, but they will not. You will always remain her go-to person no matter what happens and parents need to upgrade themselves at every stage of rearing a child. There is no textbook on this nor can you get a course done to see where life takes you. At times as a single parent, what really gets to you is that you cannot really pass any of the work to another person. I am the only one she has and I have to handle everything that is going on with her, at all hours! For example, if I am shooting and she needs to talk to me, either me or someone from my team has to take her call. I cannot say I will get home and talk to you. It could be something very basic like she needs a soft drink and it’s not there in the fridge! Or it could be something that is happening in her life and she wants me to hear her out! But I cannot ask her to wait nor can I tell her we can talk later! I have to address it right then! Even if I am into something that is really important, I have to set it aside and make time for her. And that is the way it is always going to be once you are a parent. The situation never changes.