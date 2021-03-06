Bhopal: Artworks of 12 women painters, ceramists to be displayed on International Women’s Day

Bhopal: The artworks of 12 women painters and ceramists from city will be displayed in an exhibition, Urooj - the Creation by Women, at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) here on March 8, which is International Women’s Day.

Of them, the five are ceramists. They are Nirmala Sharma, Shampa Shah, Sonia Rashid, Veena Singh and Girija Waingankar. Seven are painters. They are Shobha Ghare, Shushma Shrivastava, Veena Jain, Sanju Jain, Priti Tamot, Aparna Anil, Veena Singh and Bhawana Chaudhary.

The art exhibition has been organised by four artistes from the city - Bhawana Chaudhary Chandra, Shubham Raj Saral, Devendra Shakya and Harsh Yadav in association with IGRMS whose director Praveen Mishra will inaugurate the exhibition.

Painter and one of the organisers Bhawana Chaudhary told Free Press that Urooj symbolises the heights and successes achieved by women. “We are very thankful to the director of the museum who allowed us to organise the exhibition,” Chaudhary said.

Harsh Yadav said he comes from a place where society doesn’t respect wishes and aspirations of women. They are unable to pursue careers and hobbies of their choice. “Being a part of the exhibition, we want women to break the glass ceiling,” Yadav remarked.

Shubham Raj Saral said as an artist, he has been inspired and influenced by the art and ideas of women artistes like Frieda Kahlo, Amrita Shergill, Teejan Bai and Girija Devi. “I celebrate Women's Day by congratulating my mother, sister, teachers and artistes. But this time, we thought to make the day special by organising the exhibition,” Shubham added.

Ceramist Devendra Shakya said his participation in the exhibition symbolises his respect for women artistes and his love for ceramic art.