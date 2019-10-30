Woman Crush Wednesday featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Bollywood's newbie Ananya Panday has turned a year old today. Ananya revealed that she will be working on her 21st birthday. She cut the cake in front of paparazzi with a cinematic theme decoration. Ananya was all dressed up in denim ensemble and paired it up with a golden shoes.

It seems Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor has no excuse to skip their gym and pilates. Malaika Arora papped outside the ithinkfitness and Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at Pali Hill outside gym.

Elli AvrRam and Urvashi Rautela were clicked by paps at Mumbai airport.