Ananya Panday celebrates her 21st birthday in filmy style with paparazzi

Ananya Panday celebrated her 21st birthday with the paparazzi by cutting a delectable chocolate cake. Earlier, the Student of the Year 2 star told Bollywood Hungama, “I love my work, so hopefully, I will have a working birthday as well since I’ll be promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh around that time. I feel that will be a great way to ring in my 21st birthday.”

Ananya wore a denim dress with heart shaped pockets, and accessorized her look with some trendy hoops. The backdrop was decked with ballons that had all things cinema on them. Check out her birthday album below.