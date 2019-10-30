Ananya Panday celebrates her 21st birthday in filmy style with paparazzi

Ananya Panday celebrated her 21st birthday with the paparazzi by cutting a delectable chocolate cake. Earlier, the Student of the Year 2 star told Bollywood Hungama, “I love my work, so hopefully, I will have a working birthday as well since I’ll be promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh around that time. I feel that will be a great way to ring in my 21st birthday.”
Ananya wore a denim dress with heart shaped pockets, and accessorized her look with some trendy hoops. The backdrop was decked with ballons that had all things cinema on them. Check out her birthday album below.
On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh which is all slated to release on December 6, 2019 and Khaali Peeli which is Ananya’s next project alongside Ishaan Khatter, all set to hit the theatres on the 12th of June 2020.
