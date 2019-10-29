Janhvi Kapoor is a spitting image of her mom Sridevi in this white saree

Fans of Janhvi Kapoor have time and again hailed her as a spitting image of her late mother and actress Sridevi. Recently, the Dhadak actress was spotted at a Diwali after party, wherein she was lauded for her desi avatar.
The elegant six yards look will remind you of Sridevi in the film 'Janbaaz' where she wore a similar saree in the song 'Har Kisi Ko Nai Milta'. Janhvi's saree was by Manish Malhotra.
Meanwhile on work front, Janhvi has begun preparations for a much awaited sequel, Dostana 2 which stars Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. She has already completed portions of Rajkummar rao’s next horror film, Roohi Afza, and is working on The Kargil Girl where she essays the role of fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena.
