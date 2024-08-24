 'Woh Logo Se Rs 10,000 Maangta Hai..': Abhishek Kumar Warns Followers About Scamster Using His Identity (Video)
Abhishek Kumar, currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, took to his Instagram handle today to warn his followers about a scamster using his identity to dupe people and take money from them. The said person, identified as Shivam Saini has been caught by Abhishek's team, who were later seen hurling abuses at the scamster.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Abhishek Kumar, currently seen in Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has become a popular face in the world of television ever since his stint in Bigg Boss 17. The actor, who went ahead to be the first runner up of the show took to his Instagram stories today to alert his fans and followers about an ongoing scam under his name.

Abhishek took to his Instagram stories this morning and shared a video, where he is seen informing everyone about how, a person named 'Shivam Saini' has been using Abhishek's identity and duping people. Abhishek reveals that the man knows everything about his whereabouts and then uses it when he calls Abhishek's friends, asking them for money. The Udaariyan fame says that the man calls Abhishek's friends and asks them for 10,000 rupees, stating that his google pay is not working and then he promises them of returning the money the next day. Abhishek also added the number of the said person and requested everyone to not entertain him.

The Bigg Boss 17 fame reveals that he had earlier too lodged a police complaint against this person but he decided to leave him with a warning. The man stopped his illegal activities, however, he has begun doing the same again and this time, Abhishek reveals that he is no mood of letting go and that he will make sure that the said person is behind the bars.

Well, Abhishek's team later on went ahead to catch hold of the man, who is apparently a resident of Alvar in Rajasthan. They were seen hurling abuses at the said person, who was openly seen refuting the accusation of taking any money on Abhishek's name.

