Without Remorse review: Even Michael B Jordan’s kick-ass stunts can’t save this predictable action film

When you are adapting a book like Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, which has been quite a popular book in the franchise, you are supposed to make sure you stick to the book’s plot and just build on it. However, here they’ve tried to build on the book’s story a bit too much, and therefore, the screen adaptation doesn’t seem to have a story as such. It seems like a bunch of action sequences all sewn together.

This is basically the problem with most of Hollywood’s action films. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, whose films are actually action films with comic heroes, is the only exception that has managed to have a strong storyline always. The rest of the action films always end up being high-class action sequences all strung together in order to make a movie. The Expendables has been doing it for over three sequels, and now we have another franchise in the making doing so with Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. I don’t have an iota of doubt about the action sequences, but the little bit of story that you see is done to death.

If you are an action aficionado, then only go ahead to watch Without Remorse, otherwise, it’s TOTALLY AVOIDABLE. I am going with 1.5 stars.

Title: Without Remorse

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Guy Pearce, Lauren

Director: Stefano Sollima

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 1.5