Thunder Force review: A predictable superhero flick, better avoid!

We live in times when superhero films and franchises are the highest-grossing movies. Thunder Force too tries to capitalise on the same, but sadly, it fails. In a time when the world is applauding female-driven superhero movies like Wonder Woman and is eagerly awaiting the release of Black Widow, Thunder Force could have been a big thing, considering the two leading ladies – Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer – are hugely popular. But, you cannot have a superhero film and not show enough of the superhero action, can you? Thunder Force loses out on that aspect.

Talking of the story, Thunder Force follows two childhood buddies who parted ways as they wanted different things in life and somehow managed to reunite as adults. Melissa McCarthy grows up to be a reckless yet free-spirited woman, who does odd jobs to sustain, while Octavia Spencer grows up to be a celebrated scientist who is trying to invent the formula to turn humans into superheroes. After they come together, the duo is seen fighting crime.

Melissa McCarthy is in her element and is hilarious. However, it would be wrong on my part to say that I haven’t seen her in even funnier performances. She has done the best of what was offered to her and made sure that audiences don’t end up disliking her act. Her comedy punches are not as over-the-top and energetic as it has been in her past performances. On the contrary, an emotional Melissa McCarthy takes over centre stage for almost the entirety of the film. Audiences who’ve clicked on to see the insanely funny Melissa McCarthy will surely end up being left disheartened.

Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer wanted to also ride on the superhero bandwagon and decided to do Thunder Force. However, her performance can be termed below par considering the stellar body of work she has. Even though Thunder Force is promised to the audiences as a two-heroine project, Octavia Spencer has the shorter screen space, and as fans of the Academy Award winner, you would be left wanting more from her. Even in the minimal screen time, Octavia manages to make you emotional in every frame and at the same time deliver some much-needed comedy punches.

I have no clue as to what Jason Bateman what doing. Was he in the good guy’s team? Was he in the bad guy’s team? Till the end, you’re confused as to why he is changing sides. He probably just did the movie as a favour to his good friends who’re part of the movie.

Writer-director Ben Falcone leaves so many loose ends to this story that you’re left pulling your hair out. Like why was Melissa McCarthy’s life as a reckless woman shown when it didn’t have a lot of relevance in the later story? Why would a celebrated scientist want to become a superhero? The list is endless. Barry Peterson’s cinematography is good as he is successful in showing the landscape of Chicago to the best, even though most of the shooting for the film happened in Atlanta.

A remarkable job done there! Either editor Tia Nolan chopped off too much of the movie or maybe she didn’t have enough footage coming in from director Ben Falcone, because Thunder Force seriously felt like a tiny portion of a big film. By the time the end has come, you’re just warming up to the first big save by the superheroes, and bam – the movie is over.

In closing I would like to say, this superhero movie is too predictable and totally AVOIDABLE. Neither is it too funny not do you get enough of the superhero action. So better binge something else. I’m going with 1.5 stars.

Title: Thunder Force

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Kevin Dunn, Melissa Leo

Director: Ben Falcone

Rating: 1.5 stars