Out Of Love (Season 2) review: Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli’s nuanced performance keeps you hooked

The new season of Out Of Love starts three years after the first one ended. While Rasika Dugal is still leading a homely life with her son in the picturesque township of Coonoor, Purab Kohli is in Delhi busy with his new family and a new life. However, things are about to change when he decides to return to Coonoor and get back what is rightfully his — his son. The revenge fantasy of the two lead characters is what drives the show, and it is a treat right from the start.
A striking difference from the first season is that the emphasis is now on all the characters rather than just on Rasika Dugal, which was the case in the first season. That’s why, unlike season one you are seeing a lot more of Purab Kohli, his new wife, neighbours, and definitely a lot more of Purab and Rasika’s son. New characters, which come into the story, like the music teacher or the psychiatrist at the hospital, also have their fair share of screen space, and they manage to make their presence felt amidst the gamut of the other good lineup of actors.
Another thing that strikes you is how Disney+ Hotstar has kept this season as a television show and they showcase just the first two episodes now, and the remaining three episodes will be released on a weekly basis every Friday. That hooks you onto the show, and it feels more like an acquired taste, for which you would be made to wait.
Talking of the actors, Purab Kohli with his handsome salt-and-pepper bearded-look comes up with a slightly more devilish performance than the previous season. The good guy, which we all loved in Rock On and varied other shows, has had an 180-degree change. His performance is so measured that you are made to realise that he’s the bad guy and driving all of this. At the same time you are also looking for clues to prove that he is not a total bad guy, and there is some hidden agenda behind what he is doing and why he is doing.
Rasika Dugal is a genius when it comes to her expressions and showing her emotions. Her character is so layered that at one point you’ll feel that she is bordering on insanity, and at another point, you’ll look at her as the damsel in distress who needs your protection. It’s a very tricky balance to maintain and she does it beautifully.
The writing by Preeti Mamgain and direction by Oni Sen is vastly different, but not completely devoid of influences of the first season. While you will feel for this dysfunctional family of three, but at the same time you also constantly smell a feeling of revenge between the two lead characters (Purab and Rasika). That’s the beauty. Every time the two lead characters come face-to-face and are cordial with each other, you are waiting with bated breath to see if either of them has a dagger to stab the other.
In parting shots, this is without a doubt one of the best sequels to have come out of any family dramas with a tinge of a revenge fantasy. It’s a definite MUST WATCH. I am going with 4 stars.
Title: Out Of Love (Season 2)
Cast: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli
Director: Oni Sen
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Rating: 4