Out Of Love (Season 2) review: Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli’s nuanced performance keeps you hooked

The new season of Out Of Love starts three years after the first one ended. While Rasika Dugal is still leading a homely life with her son in the picturesque township of Coonoor, Purab Kohli is in Delhi busy with his new family and a new life. However, things are about to change when he decides to return to Coonoor and get back what is rightfully his — his son. The revenge fantasy of the two lead characters is what drives the show, and it is a treat right from the start.

A striking difference from the first season is that the emphasis is now on all the characters rather than just on Rasika Dugal, which was the case in the first season. That’s why, unlike season one you are seeing a lot more of Purab Kohli, his new wife, neighbours, and definitely a lot more of Purab and Rasika’s son. New characters, which come into the story, like the music teacher or the psychiatrist at the hospital, also have their fair share of screen space, and they manage to make their presence felt amidst the gamut of the other good lineup of actors.