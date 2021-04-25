Kathmandu Connection review: This Amit Sial-starrer is a typical crime thriller, but the twists keep you hooked

The 1993 serial blasts are something that no one in India from that generation can ever forget. The fear among the masses was spread all over the country. The investigation that followed after the blasts became a topic of discussion everywhere. Sachin Pathak’s Kathmandu Connection opens up about things that happened before and after the serial blasts. It’s short and crisp with just six-episodes laden with some good twists and turns. Editor Nikhil Parihar needs to be thanked for this.

The writing of Kathmandu Connection by Siddharth Mishra is layered with typical things in such investigation dramas. A shady encounter of a wrong target leads to a brainwashed youth wanting to take revenge, which makes this a typical cop story. To add to it, we also have a Dawood lookalike, with his face hidden from the audiences for pretty much the entirety of the show – clichés, and more clichés. However, the writing is good because you are not forced into the narrative. From one plot to the next, the screenplay moves smoothly. However, not all plotlines are as overwhelming as you would imagine in a crime thriller. But, in the end, you are made to rethink all of it and that gives you enough thrills.