Koi Jaane Na review: Kunal Kapoor's suspense thriller begins on a promising note, but loses plot later on

Amin Hajee's Koi Jaane Na is a classic case of a movie having a fantastic plot, a stellar trailer, a great beginning and then squandering it all down the toilet in vain. Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur’s film reached for the stars and acted like humans – faltering, fallible and fatal.

Both Kunal and Amyra have moved away from their comfort zones and tried something different. However, more than Kunal, it is Amyra who will surprise you with a truly great performance. She has been playing that bubbly, chirpy and the damsel-in-distress girl in many of her recent outings, but this one is strikingly different and makes you want to stand up and praise her calibre. Kunal, however, looks astounding in his Sardar get-up, but his other varied looks don’t get that much importance in the screenplay, and that’s something the movie misses out on capitalising. Kunal’s get-up as a girl demanded a lot more importance in the story than the numerous songs. To be fair, Kunal-Amyra's individual performances were better than their onscreen chemistry.