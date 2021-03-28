Ok Computer review: A sci-fi mocumentary that grows on you like old wine

Moving on, the writing of the story by director Pooja Shetty, Neil Pagedar along with co-producer Anand Gandhi is fantastic. When you’ve got a brilliant idea, many a times people end up not writing it well enough up to its potential. In this case, the writing is fantastic. We’ve seen sci-fi films becoming boring and, at times, too intellectual. However, Ok Computer makes sure that you’re not bored. The script is written like a mockumentary on today’s times. They’ve taken subtle jibes every now and then at the current situation in the country, and how these might lead to such apocalyptic situations in the near future. The jokes are not slapstick funny, and you will need to have a great understanding of today’s times and politics and then only you’ll be able to find laughter in every dialogue. Even the way they’ve made all the characters slightly peculiar, even in the way they talk, shows that if we continue to be so obsessed with technology like we’re in today’s times, there would soon be a generation of people who’ll grow up not being confident and questioning everything they say. Quite a hard-hitting thought, but shown in a subtle and layered way through the script.

What’s Not

Radhika Apte is the biggest let down in this web series. She has been doing such great works recently that when a mediocre performance comes out of her, it feels bad to a connoisseur. Her performance is somehow overshadowed in every frame, and that’s not entirely her fault. While she portrays an introverted crack-head who loves to spend more time with robots than with humans, but her performance isn’t that mechanical or rather, whimsical. She is pretty much humane, and that doesn’t go well with her character in Ok Computer.

Rasika Dugal didn’t get enough screen time to show off her genius. That is a loss for the makers of the show as Rasika is someone who manages to steal every frame and come out with flying colours. She is known for her dumdaar dialogue delivery, and that hasn’t been explored or rather, exploited in Ok Computer. Possibly, if the makers get a go-ahead for season two, it would be interesting to see how Rasika Dugal ended up where she did in this season. Her storyline would be an exciting watch.

The cinematography by Diego Guijarro is nothing extraordinary and that’s a downer for a sci-fi project. As a cinematographer of a sci-fi series, you’re not just supposed to make mundane locations look out-of-the-box, but also you should be able to make the entire experience of watching the show out-of-the-ordinary. Ok Computer has some really ordinary locations and the shots were also nothing which you would remember specifically once you’re done with the show.

The editing of Ok Computer by Charu Takkar could have been crisper. While the first episode was a slam dunk, the following 5 episodes tend to loosen up the grip on the audience’s minds. Had it been cut short to just 5 episodes and not 6, it surely would have made the story a lot tighter.

Title: Ok Computer

Cast: Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Rasika Dugal

Creators: Pooja Shetty, Neil Pagedar

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Rating: 3 stars