Wild Wild Punjab Review: Sunny Singh & Varun Sharma's Film Is A Perfect Brain-Free, Laugh-Filled Escape

Director: Simarpreet Singh

Cast: Jassie Gill, Manjot Singh, Sunny Singh, Varun Sharma, Ishita Raj, Patralekhaa

Where: Streaming on Netflix

Rating: 3/5

When life gets you down, a comedy is the perfect antidote. This absurdly goofy film delivers hilarity, ideal for a brain-free, laugh-filled escape. The story by Luv Ranjan is as nonsensical as it is delightful. Meet the quartet: Mann Arora (Sunny Singh), the randy Loverboy, perpetually looking for his next affair and conveniently nicknamed Arore. Then there is Gaurav Jain (Jassie Gill), the timid and only son whom his friends affectionately call Jainu. Rajesh Khanna (Varun Sharma), aka Khanne, the heartbroken lover, and Honey Singh (Manjot Singh), the quintessential generous Daddy's boy, round out this eclectic group. Together, they form a vibrant tapestry of hilarity and hijinks.

The plot kicks off with Khanne's girlfriend, Vaishali, ditching him for his boss. Devastated, he contemplates the ultimate exit plan, but his friends, in true bromantic fashion, talk him out of it. Instead, they suggest a face-to-face breakup, complete with the ultimate mic-drop moment: “Baby, I’m over you.” Thus begins their journey from Patiala to Pathankot in a quest for closure that spirals into the kind of adventure only found in its cinematic universe.

What ensues is a medley of laugh-out-loud moments: a wedding gatecrash, entanglements with the police, and run-ins with a group of drug dealers. Along the way, they pick up more friends: Radha (Patralekhaa), the innocent Punjaban, and the femme fatale Meera (Ishita Raj). Their escapades redefine friendship, delivering an epic bromance that will make you want to pack your bags and join in the fun.

Comparisons to Dil Chahta Hai are inevitable, but Wild Wild Punjab carves its niche with its wild road trip and unique way of saying, “I’m over you.” The film is a rollercoaster of emotions, blending heart and humor in a way that feels both fresh and familiar. It’s a stoner film, a road film, and a comedy rolled into one, with witty dialogue and relatable themes that make it stand out.

Directed by Simarpreet Singh, the film boasts excellent production design and cinematography. The performances are earnest, each actor bringing their character to life with sincerity and silliness. Sunny Singh’s Arore is delightfully randy, Jassie Gill’s Jainu is endearingly timid, Varun Sharma’s Khanne is heartbreakingly funny, and Manjot Singh’s Honey Paaji is the friend we all wish we had.

While the film promises heaps of laughter, it doesn’t shy away from packing an emotional punch. It is a perfectly balanced package. It’s more than just a comedy; it’s a trip down memory lane to the crazy adventures with friends that you’ll want to relive.

Overall, this is the kind of film that makes you want to switch off your brain, sit back, and enjoy the goofy ride. It’s absurd, heartwarming, and exactly what you need after a long, tiring day.