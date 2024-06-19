Wild Wild Punjab: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

Wild Wild Punjab stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. The film will release in July 2024. The streaming platform shared a poster of the film on X and wrote, "Chaar dost, ek lamba safar, aur ex ko "I am over you" bolne ki koshish! Brace yourself for a Wild Wild ride. Watch #WildWildPunjab on 10 July, only on Netflix! #WildWildPunjabOnNetflix."

When and where to watch Wild Wild Punjabi

Netflix, a streaming giant, will premiere the film on July 10, 2024. The film is bases on the themes of love, frienship, heartbreak, lies and much more.

Plot

The film narrates the story of four young men who decide to go on a trip across Punjab, which they call a "break-up trip' They embark on a trip with a hope to heal themselves from their breakups. However their trip becomes full of adventures when they meet obstacles in their path.

All about Wild Wild Punjab

Along with Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Sunny Singh, the film also stars Ishita Raj Sharma, Jassie Gill and Patralekhaa. The upcoming Punjabi langague comedy film is helmed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan under Luv Films Production.