'Why Is Little Girl Showing Cleavage?': Sushmita Sen's 14-Yr-Old Daughter Alisah Receives Hate For Paris Outfit

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is an adorable mom of two daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, and she is often seen travelling around the world with her little girls. Recently, she took her 14-year-old daughter Alisah on her first trip to Paris and the latter was seen having the time of her life with her mother.

Sushmita added that it was her last trip with Alisah before she finally jetted off abroad for higher studies.

In the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen dancing their hearts out in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Sushmita's daughter trolled for her outfit

Sharing the video on her social media handle, Sushmita wrote, "My Shona’s first trip to #parisfrance before she leaves to study abroad!!!How time flies…I will forever cherish our dance!!!"

While Sushmita looked ravishing in a black strappy dress with a white blazer, Alisah wore a white dress with a fashionable jacket.

However, as soon as the video went viral, Alisah was trolled for her choice of clothing and several pointed out that she was "showing too much cleavage". Netizens also schooled Sushmita for dressing up her daughter in that way.

"She is hardly 13-14 yrs old girl! And if a kid dressed like a kid it looks good!" a user commented, while another wrote, "Sorry but why is the lil girl showing her cleavage."

However, several users also rallied by Alisah's side and slammed the ones commenting on her look. "And the people commenting on the kid's body! You are the reason why your mother, sister and daughter feel unsafe in this country," a netizen wrote.

When Sushmita decided to be a single mom

It was back in 2000, when Sushmita was just aged 24, that she adopted her first daughter, Renee.

Later, in 2010, Alisah joined her little family, and the actress is one proud and fierce mom when it comes to her daughters.

Sushmita had earlier shared how many questioned her decision to adopt daughters and be a single mother, but she only followed her heart and did what she felt was right.