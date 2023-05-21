Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of Miss Universe win: 'It brings me to tears of joy even today'

Actress Sushmita Sen celebrated 29 years of her Miss Universe victory on Sunday. May 21 holds a special place in Sushmita's life as she was crowned Miss Universe 29 years ago on the same date.

On Sunday morning, Sushmita took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture and pen a heartfelt note on the special occasion.

The Aarya actress said that the privilege of winning for India is an honour and it brings tears of joy even today.

Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of Miss Universe win

"This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta 😍❤️🤗In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18 year old me…with a smile he said, you realise you’re the first Miss Universe I’ve ever shot…I proudly added, it’s actually INDIA’s first ever Miss Universe," she wrote.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Sushmita added, "The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today...29 years later!!!🤗🇮🇳❤️ I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila #philippines (Mahal Kita 🇵🇭😍) #happy29thanniversary #missuniverse1994 #INDIA ❤️ #yourstruly. Thank you all for the love, goodness, & the most beautiful messages…forever cherished!!!😍😊💋I love you guys."

The beauty-queen-turned-actress competed against contestants from 77 countries around the world and became the first Indian woman to clinch the Miss Universe title in 1994. That same year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World.

Sushmita is a mother of two daughters - Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. To raise her daughters and give them the proper nurturance they require, Sushmita had taken a break her acting.

However, as her younger daughter Alisah turned 10, Sushmita made her comeback with the crime drama web series 'Aarya'.

Sushmita's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita will be next seen in 'Aarya' season 3 which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from that, she also has 'Taali' in her kitty which is based on the life of Gauri Sawant.