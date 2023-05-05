Whoa! Sushmita Sen learns 3000-year-old martial art Kalaripayattu for her role in Aarya 3 (WATCH)

Sushmita Sen | Instagram

Actress Sushmita Sen is undoubtedly a true inspiration to her fans & she has proved it every now and then. The versatile actor, who recently suffered a heart attack, seems to be all set to make a comeback on the small screen with her upcoming web series Aarya 3.

In a bid to enhance her character and showcase her physical prowess on-screen, Sushmita has taken up the ancient Indian martial art form of Kalaripayattu.

Sushmita shares a video

In a video shared on her social media handle, Sushmita can be seen practicing the traditional fighting form with her Kalaripayattu trainer Sunil.

In the caption, she expressed her admiration for the art form and respect for her trainer. Sushmita's dedication to her craft and passion for learning something new, even post her health scare, has made her a true inspiration for her fans.

Check out the video posted by the Aarya 3 actress here:

Kalaripayattu, a traditional martial art form from the Indian state of Kerala, dates back over 3000 years and is believed to be one of the oldest fighting systems in existence.

The physically demanding practice involves a combination of strikes, kicks, grappling, and weaponry. Sushmita's commitment to learning this ancient art form is truly commendable and showcases her dedication to her craft.

Despite the health scare, Sushmita has been passionately working on the upcoming season of Aarya.

Sushmita's character in Aarya 3

Her role as the titular character, Aarya Sareen, a doting mother and wife who is forced to enter the drug business to protect her family after her husband is killed, has earned her critical acclaim.

Sushmita's co-star, Vikas Kumar, who plays ACP Khan in the web series, had earlier revealed to News 18 that they were unaware of Sushmita's heart attack while filming. It was only after she shared it on social media that they got to know about it.

Sushmita's commitment to her craft and passion for learning something new, even in the face of adversity, is truly inspirational. We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her kick some butt with her Kalaripayattu skills in Aarya 3